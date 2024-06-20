Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,799,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.06. 1,146,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

