Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Update

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,349 shares of company stock worth $2,401,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $218,201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,529 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $147,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 409.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

