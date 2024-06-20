Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 67,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,074 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 163,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,225. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

