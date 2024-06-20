Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,230,234 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 4.7% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 7.61% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $316,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,743. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

