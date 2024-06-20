Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 31,859 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 129.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Republic Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services
In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services
Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %
Republic Services stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.87. The company had a trading volume of 195,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,957. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.69.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Republic Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Republic Services
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.