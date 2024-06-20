Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 31,859 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 129.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Republic Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Republic Services stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.87. The company had a trading volume of 195,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,957. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

