Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 331,784 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,784 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 2.58% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $168,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,624,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,126,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.43. 85,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

