Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 609 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $9,139,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 125,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

OneMain Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

