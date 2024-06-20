Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.7 %

WHR traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 283,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,337. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

