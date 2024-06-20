Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 13.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in APA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

APA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 1,989,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.