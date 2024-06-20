Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

BHF traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 100,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

