Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,394,077,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $372,687,000 after acquiring an additional 265,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 4,319,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

