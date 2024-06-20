Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,124 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,444 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,961 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $27,928,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs
In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CLF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 3,672,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,608,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.08.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
