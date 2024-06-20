Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 16,910 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.3% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.65. 8,728,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,295,916. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

