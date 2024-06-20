Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 958,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,007. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

