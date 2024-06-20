Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

