Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 1,007 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.01. 27,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.88. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $156.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

