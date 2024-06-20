Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 1,225 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,740 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.48. 395,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,243. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.90 and its 200 day moving average is $329.88. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

