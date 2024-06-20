Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 9,149 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

CSX Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 2,769,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,808,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

