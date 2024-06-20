Aleph Zero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.42 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $151.19 million and $1.42 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 261,403,604 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

