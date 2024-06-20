Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 883,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,267. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth $571,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth $3,232,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,158,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 189,783 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

