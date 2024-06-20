Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.13. 302,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 899,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,320 shares of company stock valued at $331,653. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

