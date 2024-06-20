AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 8,841,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 38,114,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

