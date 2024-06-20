America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRMT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,553. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $383.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $491,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140,832.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell purchased 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,970.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,222.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $491,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140,832.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,834. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,308,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

