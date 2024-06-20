America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 3.9 %
America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.05. 59,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,367. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $127.96.
In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140,832.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell purchased 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $491,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140,832.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,834 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
