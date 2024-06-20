AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:AME opened at $170.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $642,613 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

