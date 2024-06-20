Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Decreased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 4.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $305.45. The company had a trading volume of 514,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,390. The firm has a market cap of $163.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.16. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.