AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.56

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.56 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 482162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $70,617,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $19,864,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

