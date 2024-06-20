Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 20th (AAP, ABR, AC, ACLS, ADMA, ADW.A, AEM, AGF.B, AMAT, AMKR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 20th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC)

had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $155.00 to $175.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $12.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $59.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $255.00 to $300.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $89.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $110.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$80.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $860.00 to $890.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $187.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $118.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $151.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $64.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $31.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $136.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $5.00 to $8.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $124.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$38.50 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $65.00 to $74.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) was given a C$0.70 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $61.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $165.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from C$15.00 to C$24.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $210.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $64.00 to $67.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $68.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $60.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $57.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $154.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $238.00 to $237.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $177.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) was given a C$1.15 price target by analysts at Ventum Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $203.00 to $201.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $8.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $250.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $147.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $58.00 to $54.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $180.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $162.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$0.75 to C$0.50.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $1.75 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $291.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $166.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $293.00 to $227.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $176.00 to $171.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $318.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

