Analysts Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $35,210.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,820.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 9,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $253,491.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,694 shares in the company, valued at $8,939,487.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $35,210.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,820.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,595. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 202,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.