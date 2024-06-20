Analysts Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $35.05

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $177,017.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,232. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 119,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 93,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.