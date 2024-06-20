Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Target Price at $787.53

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $803.50.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $891.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $793.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $724.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $894.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

