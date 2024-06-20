Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target at $13.25

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Heartland Express stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,422.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,422.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 88,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $919,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 405,490 shares of company stock worth $4,237,451. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 23.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 74.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

