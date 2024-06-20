Analysts Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) PT at $19.82

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PAGP

Plains GP Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.54. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,518,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 119,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.