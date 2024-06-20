Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) PT at $69.92

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 970,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 512,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

