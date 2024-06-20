Analyzing Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) & Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment -4.34% -7.61% 0.67% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Selina Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 0 5 0 3.00 Selina Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $12.26, indicating a potential upside of 59.01%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Selina Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment $3.78 billion 0.91 -$326.92 million ($0.42) -18.36 Selina Hospitality $204.19 million 0.01 -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Selina Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment beats Selina Hospitality on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.