AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.53. Approximately 28,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 324,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Specifically, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,515. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,669,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 499.0% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 224,548 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

