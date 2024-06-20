Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,384 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $7.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,043,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

