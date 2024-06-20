AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) is Renaissance Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. AppLovin comprises approximately 4.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,741,886 shares of company stock worth $1,478,219,330 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APP traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. 1,537,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

