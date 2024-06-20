Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.10

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.10 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

Arcadis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.7747 dividend. This is an increase from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.