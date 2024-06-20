Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Achieves $63.80 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $63.80 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00042269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.