Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Melia Wealth LLC

Melia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 8.2% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Melia Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 614.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,840. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

