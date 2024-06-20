Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Sells $346,995.00 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $346,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,719 shares in the company, valued at $19,101,612.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $77.60 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Argan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Argan by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Argan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGX

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.