Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $380.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $345.06 and last traded at $341.26, with a volume of 152119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.34.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 279,950 shares of company stock worth $85,099,340 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 33.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $340,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 23.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.