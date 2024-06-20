Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

ARKO stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $718.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Arko has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.55.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arko by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arko by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arko by 18.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arko by 23.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Arko by 46.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ARKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

