Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Welch Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,115 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $60,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.68. 259,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,725. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $264.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.58.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

