Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.46

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 225649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Asana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Asana Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Asana

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,462 shares of company stock valued at $369,027. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Asana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.