ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $788.03

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $788.03 and last traded at $773.70, with a volume of 3809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $757.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ASM International Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.63.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $2.5568 dividend. This is a boost from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. ASM International’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Further Reading

