ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,045.02 and last traded at $1,052.52. 309,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,137,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,061.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $951.64 and a 200-day moving average of $891.91. The company has a market capitalization of $415.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.