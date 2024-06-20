Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 7%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 810,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,122,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $12,015,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.