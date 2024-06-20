AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.56. 3,873,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,497. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $243.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.